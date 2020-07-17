e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Police collect Rs 1.14 crores as fine from lockdown violators, strict action on the cards

Police collect Rs 1.14 crores as fine from lockdown violators, strict action on the cards

As many as 28,969 traffic challans have been issued and 1,872 vehicles have been impounded for not following traffic rules

chandigarh Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
(Representative Image/HT File)
         

Following spike in Covid-19 cases in city and increasing incidents of lockdown violations, police have decided to initiate special drive against the violations.

According to commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, the cops have already collected Rs 1.14 crore as fine from 27,700 violators since lockdown was imposed in region.

He said that by July 15, a total of 25,419 challans have been issued against persons for not wearing masks and police have collected Rs 1.11crore from them as fine. “Rs 11,500 have been collected from eight people for violating home quarantine. Rs 2.25 lakh were collected from 2,195 persons for spitting in public. Similarly, Rs 1.37 lakh were collected from 78 persons for violating social distancing instructions,” he said.

He added that 28,969 traffic challans have been issued and 1,872 vehicles have been impounded for not following traffic rules. He added that nine FIRs were registered on Wednesday for lockdown violations.

Agrawal said that in view of increasing number of positive cases in city, the Ludhiana Police are strictly issuing challans to violators. As per the state directives, gathering of five or more people is not allowed at one place. At marriages, 30 persons are allowed, and in case of death, 20 persons are allowed to attend cremation and bhog.

He warned that if any person is caught violating the instructions, strict action will be initiated. He urged the residents to follow all restrictions.

