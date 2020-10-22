e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Police detain BJP leaders in Jalandhar after launch of Insaaf March against Amarinder govt

Police detain BJP leaders in Jalandhar after launch of Insaaf March against Amarinder govt

State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, other senior leaders detained at Circuit House to avoid a faceoff with farmers protesting farm laws; released an hour and a half later

chandigarh Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:05 IST
Gagandeep Singh Jassowal
Gagandeep Singh Jassowal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma being taken to Circuit House soon after the launch of the Insaaf March against the alleged atrocities on Scheduled Castes, in Jalandhar on Thursday.
Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma being taken to Circuit House soon after the launch of the Insaaf March against the alleged atrocities on Scheduled Castes, in Jalandhar on Thursday.(HT Photo)
         

Punjab BJP leaders were detained for an hour and a half on Thursday afternoon soon after they launched the Insaaf March in Jalandhar to protest the alleged atrocities on the Scheduled Caste community in the state.

Police stopped state BJP president, Ashwani Sharma, Union minister of state Som Prakash, former state president Vijay Sampla, general secretary Jiwan Gupta, and former state minister Manorajan Kalia among others at Surya Enclave and took them to Circuit House, where they held a protest and termed the move as a bid to suppress the voice of Dalits.

The march was to culminate at chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s residence in Chandigarh.

Former minister Manorajan Kalia said that it’s the duty of the police to maintain law and order, “instead they are crushing our democratic rights”. “The Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal also took out marches over the past few days, then why didn’t the police stop them? We were detained just because we raised a voice against atrocities on Dalits and the scholarship scam by cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who has been given clean chit by the CM,” Kalia said.

Party general secretary Jiwan Gupta said, “We will continue our fight against the Congress government.”

Police authorities said that the BJP leaders were detained to avoid a faceoff with farmers protesting against the new farm laws as recently state BJP president Ashwani Sharma’s car was attacked by them.

top news
PM Modi’s Bihar poll campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
PM Modi’s Bihar poll campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
China condemns US media control, calls it ‘political oppression’
China condemns US media control, calls it ‘political oppression’
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Malayalee expat in Dubai wins $ 1 million in duty-free raffle
Malayalee expat in Dubai wins $ 1 million in duty-free raffle
Car mechanic in Telangana kidnaps 9-yr-old boy for ransom, then kills him
Car mechanic in Telangana kidnaps 9-yr-old boy for ransom, then kills him
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In