Police: Khalistan Liberation Force handler Harmeet Phd plotting Rajasansi-like attack

Pakistan-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) handler alias ‘Happy PhD’ is plotting to carry out a Rajasansi-like attack on the anniversary of the Operation Bluestar, police said on Monday.

Harmeet ‘PhD’, also a suspect in the grenade attack on a prayer congregation at the Nirankari Bhawan in Rajasansi that left three persons dead and several injured, is likely to be behind the smuggling of the hand grenades seized on Sunday at Kukranwala Adda in Amritsar district’s Ajnala subdivision, the police claimed. The hand grenades and a mobile phone were seized by the police at a checkpoint from two motorcycle-borne men who managed to escape from the spot. The turbaned suspects had their faces covered, said the police.

“As per our preliminary investigation, we have found that Harmeet PhD is behind the smuggling of grenades from Pakistan. But we are yet to ascertain whether the grenades are made in Pakistan as the forensic report is awaited,” said Amritsar senior superintendent of police Vikramjit Singh Duggal at a press conference on Monday.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 00:02 IST