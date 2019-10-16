Pollution in Ghaggar: Patiala admn holds review meeting

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:02 IST

Deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit held a meeting with the task force, formed by the district administration last year to stop pollution in Ghaggar, in Patiala on Wednesday.

The DC said that the task force should ensure that water resources and seasonal rivulets do not get polluted due to chemical and industrial waste discharge into them.

PLAN TO SET UP STPS

He said that the Punjab government will set up four sewerage treatment plants (STPs) for treatment of sewer water of local bodies and villages, while the military engineering service will set up more such plants in Patiala and Nabha.

“The capacity of STPs set up by Patiala municipal corporation (MC) will be increased from 46 litre per day (MLD) to 61 MLD,” the DC said.

He has directed the departments concerned to implement an action plan for saving rivers from pollution.

A dedicated task force was constituted on directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) so that Ghaggar water can be saved from further pollution.

‘NEGLIGENCE WILL NOT BE TOLERATED’

“Officials were informed that stringent action will be taken in case of negligence on their part. The officials need to adopt a sensitive approach towards the issue,” the DC said, adding that NGT and the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) are serious about stopping pollution in Ghaggar.

“We are ensuring that sewer water does not flow directly into Ghaggar. The administration and Patiala MC have set up STPs and are treating water which is then being used for irrigation,” he said.

The DC has directed officials of the municipal councils and panchayats falling under Patran and Rajpura subdivisions to ensure that sewer water is not dumped into Ghaggar without treatment.

“We have decided to form subcommittees in each subdivision, which will submit progress reports to the district administration on regular basis,” he said.

The DC said that managements of industrial units near Ghaggar had been directed to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at their water drainage points. “We have instructed them to link live feed of cameras with the Punjab Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control Board authorities,” the DC said.

The monitoring panel constituted by the National Green Tribunal to check pollution in the Ghaggar river have questioned the working of the pollution control boards of Punjab and Haryana and imposed heavy fine on industries polluting the river.

The panel, headed by Justice Pritam Pal, has recently asked the Punjab Pollution Control Board to slap a fine of ₹50 lakh each on four Patiala-based industries.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 23:02 IST