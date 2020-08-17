Post of PSPCL director generation lying vacant since May

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:36 IST

The post of director (generation) in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has been vacant since May 8 when previous incumbent SK Puri retired.

In the absence of a regular appointee, the charge is held by director (finance) Jatinder Goyal. In June, the recruitment for the post was stalled despite the fact that 23 engineers and power sector experts applied for it. The Punjab government then had rejected the entire panel, saying none was found eligible and the process will be initiated afresh soon.

“It has been two months when the panel was rejected, but nothing has moved forward,” said a senior engineer in the power corporation.

On June 13, the state government appointed Gopal Sharma as director (commercial) and DIS Grewal as director (distribution). Sharma was shortlisted for both the posts. The two posts were filled but the post of director (generation) was kept in abeyance despite the fact that there were many eligible contenders for it as none found favour with the selection panel.

The hiring is likely to take place in November as the government want to adjust a serving engineer.

“The generation is a full-fledged wing of the corporation. There are issues related to the PSPCL-owned coal mines in Pachhwara, Jharkhand besides day-to-day matters of the three privately owned thermal plants in Punjab. Moreover, we are in the middle of the paddy season which needs proper power management,” said an official.

The incumbent is appointed for a term of two years which is extendable up to the age of 65.

As per the rules, anyone who has worked in the power sector for 25 years and has attained level of a chief engineer in the generation wing for one year besides having worked as superintendent engineer for three years can become director (generation).

PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director A. Venu Prasad said the process for recruitment will begin soon.