e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Post of PSPCL director generation lying vacant since May

Post of PSPCL director generation lying vacant since May

In June, the recruitment for the post was stalled despite the fact that 23 engineers and power sector experts applied for it

chandigarh Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:36 IST
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(Representative Image)
         

The post of director (generation) in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has been vacant since May 8 when previous incumbent SK Puri retired.

In the absence of a regular appointee, the charge is held by director (finance) Jatinder Goyal. In June, the recruitment for the post was stalled despite the fact that 23 engineers and power sector experts applied for it. The Punjab government then had rejected the entire panel, saying none was found eligible and the process will be initiated afresh soon.

“It has been two months when the panel was rejected, but nothing has moved forward,” said a senior engineer in the power corporation.

On June 13, the state government appointed Gopal Sharma as director (commercial) and DIS Grewal as director (distribution). Sharma was shortlisted for both the posts. The two posts were filled but the post of director (generation) was kept in abeyance despite the fact that there were many eligible contenders for it as none found favour with the selection panel.

The hiring is likely to take place in November as the government want to adjust a serving engineer.

“The generation is a full-fledged wing of the corporation. There are issues related to the PSPCL-owned coal mines in Pachhwara, Jharkhand besides day-to-day matters of the three privately owned thermal plants in Punjab. Moreover, we are in the middle of the paddy season which needs proper power management,” said an official.

The incumbent is appointed for a term of two years which is extendable up to the age of 65.

As per the rules, anyone who has worked in the power sector for 25 years and has attained level of a chief engineer in the generation wing for one year besides having worked as superintendent engineer for three years can become director (generation).

PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director A. Venu Prasad said the process for recruitment will begin soon.

tags
top news
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access
US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In