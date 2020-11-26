e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Powermen’s strike leaves parts of Chandigarh powerless for up to 14 hours

Powermen’s strike leaves parts of Chandigarh powerless for up to 14 hours

Employees are up in arms against the administration’s decision to privatise power distribution in the ci

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh residents faced the brunt of the one-day strike called by the electricity department employees as major power supply disruptions were reported from across the city on Thursday.

The administration’s Tuesday warning to employees against going on strike went largely unheeded with department officials stating that more than 90% of the field staff didn’t report for duty. Unions claimed nearly 100% employees took part in the strike from 11pm on Wednesday to 11pm on Thursday.

Employees are up in arms against the administration’s decision to privatise power distribution in the city. Already, nine companies have expressed interest in participating in the bidding process. Employees contend that the department is in profit and should not be privatised.

“In the absence of field staff, we faced severe problem in rectifying even routine issues in the power distribution system,” said an electricity department official, requesting anonymity.

The department received more than 400 complaints of supply disruption from across the city. “Though the exact number is still to be calculated, it was between 400 and 500, which is multiple times complaints received on a normal day,” said the official.

Major disruptions to supply

Areas that reported major disruptions to power supply were Sectors 8, 9, 18, 21, 28, 37, 38, 39, 43 and 45 besides the Industrial Area and Manimajra. In some areas, power cuts lasted for up to 14 hours.

Kuldeep Singh Gill, president, Sector 21B Resident Welfare Association (RWA), said power in the sector went around midnight and didn’t come back till 1pm.

“Power boxes and transformers of the electricity department aren’t guarded. Any of the powermen on strike could have sabotaged the units. Also if powermen were on strike, couldn’t junior engineers or subdivisional engineers repair the fault?” he said.

In Sector 39, electricity remained suspended in many areas for more than nine hours. Devinder Singh Benipal, general secretary, Sector 39D RWA, said: “Power went around 11am, and till 8 in the evening, there was no respite. When we complained to the electricity department, we were told that the problem can’t get fixed till the strike gets over around midnight.”

Business owners also faced problems in the city. Hot Millions proprietor Captain Mohanbir Singh said: “At our Sector-17 eatery, there was no power since 10am. Businesses are already struggling due to the pandemic. If powermen were on strike, alternative arrangements should have been made.”

Admn’s warning goes unheeded

The Chandigarh administration had on Tuesday warned the employees of strict disciplinary action if they join the strike. It had also said that the principle of ‘no work no pay’ will be implemented against the erring employees.

UT adviser Manoj Parida reiterated on Thursday that no pay will be given for the day in cases where employees abstained from work. On the allegations of possible sabotage, he said: “If such cases are detected, strict action will be taken.”

However, denying the role of union members in large-scale power disruptions in the city, Gopal Joshi, general secretary, UT Powermen Union, said: “Overnight rains led to faults at several places. With our members on strike from 11pm on Wednesday, these faults couldn’t be rectified. Hence, power supply was affected in many places.”

top news
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In