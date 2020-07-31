Pradeep Sharma takes over as president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:52 IST

Pradeep Sharma was declared the new president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP), Chandigarh during a meeting of the organisation held in Shiv Manas Mandir, Industrial Area, Phase 2, in the presence of Punjab prant mantri Vijay Pal Davinder Sidhu was appointed the seh-mantri and Renu Rohilla , the sanyojika, matra-shakti.

In his address, Sharma called upon all citizens of the city to decorate their houses, localities, markets, temples, and ashrams on August 5 to mark the occasion of the beginning of construction work of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. He also urged them to perform yagya and distribute prashad in the evening after sunset.

He said that everyone should do all these activities while following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Government of India and Chandigarh administration.