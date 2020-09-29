Private schools in Ambala want free Covid tests for teachers

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:30 IST

Private school bodies in Ambala have demanded free Covid-19 tests, accusing the government of creating “economic pressure” on them by asking teachers to report to work with a negative report.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Haryana Progressive School Conference (HPSC) and Integrated Private School Welfare Society (IPSWS) said teachers would not be able to foot the bill for tests at a time when school fees had not been paid for the last six months.

Prashant Munjal, state vice president of HPSC, said, the education department started it policy of discrimination, from September 21, when, according to its orders, schools opened for Classes 9 to 12. “The order said test of teachers of government schools would be done by the department and those of private schools done by school authorities,” he said.

Testing approximately 100 teachers at Rs 1,600 per test in every school, it would cost about Rs 1 lakh, he estimated.

Saurabh Kapoor, head of IPSWS said, “Even after the completion of six months of the current session, school fees is still pending and repeated orders of the education department have also misled the parents.”

Kapoor also alleged that the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, was “working against” the New Education Policy 2020, as it had abolished board exams of class 8 and 10, but was asking for money from schools for what it said was activation of boards for the aforementioned classes.

The associations demanded withdrawal of such orders.

Representatives also met the Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh last week.

However, he has said that after the latest order of state government, those getting tested for non-medical reasons have to pay for it.