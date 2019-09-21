PRTC urges police to clear encroachments from outside its office

chandigarh

Facing a difficulty in moving buses out of the workshop daily, the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has sought the help of the city traffic police to remove the encroachment made by operators of private buses outside the corporation’s office.

In a letter to the in-charge of the police post at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), PRTC superintendent Baljinder Singh, stated that due to the encroachment outside the corporation office, many a times buses miss their scheduled counter time.

As many as 30 private buses, stationed illegally out the PRTC workshop, are currently blocking the entry point of the office, Singh said.

Singh stated, "Even two minutes make a huge difference but due to the encroachment by the private buses, we are not able to move the buses out of the workshop due to which we suffer a huge loss."

Singh stated this was not the first time that the PRTC had made such a request with the police. "After action by the police, the encroachment is removed for some time but usually resumed after a few weeks. We have requested the police to bring a permanent solution to the problem," he added.

