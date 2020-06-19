PSEB planning to allow Meritorious School students to appear in board exams from their home districts

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:26 IST

The Punjab School Education Board is planning to allow students of Meritorious Schools to appear for the pending board exams in areas where they are residing. These students will be allotted exam centres at schools closest to where they reside by the board.

Board officials have collected information from Meritorious Schools and Ludhiana Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, according to which out of the 450 students of Class 12, 200 of them are from other districts.

Over 50 students belong to Moga, 35 to Barnala, 23 each from Bathinda and Sangrur, 16 to Faridkot, 11 to Mukstar, 10 from Fazilka, 9 from Jalandhar, six from Mansa, four each from SBS Nagar and Ferozepur, two each from Patiala, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib and one each from Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Pathankot.

There are 10 Meritorious Schools across Punjab and majority of the students studying in these schools belong to other districts.

Board officials have sought information from Meritorious Schools regarding students from other districts so that a decision can be taken on allowing them to appear for the exams in their own district. With the number of Covid-19 cases surging in the state over the last 10 days, it will be risky for the students to move from one district to another.

The board is yet to declare the date sheet for the Class 12 board exams that are expected to be held in July. The board has recently gathered information regarding the number of containment zones and exam centres converted to quarantine centers from the district education officers.

Janak Raj Mehrok, the board’s examination controller, said, “We have sought information from Meritorious Schools and are trying to adjust students in exam centres near their homes in their district. We have received details and are in the process of taking a decision.”