PU board of finance approves budget for new MBA course

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:15 IST

Panjab University’s board of finance in its meeting on Tuesday approved the budget for a new MBA course at the University Institute of Applied Management Studies (UIAMS) for the 2020-21 academic session.

The Panjab University syndicate has given its nod to the course on capital markets in November last year.

The total cost for the course is ₹30 lakh for first year and ₹6 lakh for the second year.

The BoF also approved the budget of ₹8,40,200 for the construction of washroom for staff room and language lab of department of English and cultural studies and ₹7,78,400 for provision of toilets with wards of department of oral surgery (ground floor) of Dr HSJ

Institute of Dental Sciences

and Hospital on PU south campus.

A budget of ₹23,53,000 was approved for 13 passenger lift (Gearless with machine room), UIET Block II in PU campus and ₹10,90,000 was approved for setting up library reading hall

at UIAMS along with ₹ 20,83,000 for extension of pantry,

toilets, driver room, projection of main guest house on PU campus.