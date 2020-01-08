e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / PU board of finance approves budget for new MBA course

PU board of finance approves budget for new MBA course

The total cost for the course is ₹30 lakh for first year and ₹6 lakh for the second year

chandigarh Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Panjab University’s board of finance in its meeting on Tuesday approved the budget for a new MBA course at the University Institute of Applied Management Studies (UIAMS) for the 2020-21 academic session.

The Panjab University syndicate has given its nod to the course on capital markets in November last year.

The total cost for the course is ₹30 lakh for first year and ₹6 lakh for the second year.

The BoF also approved the budget of ₹8,40,200 for the construction of washroom for staff room and language lab of department of English and cultural studies and ₹7,78,400 for provision of toilets with wards of department of oral surgery (ground floor) of Dr HSJ
Institute of Dental Sciences
and Hospital on PU south campus.

A budget of ₹23,53,000 was approved for 13 passenger lift (Gearless with machine room), UIET Block II in PU campus and ₹10,90,000 was approved for setting up library reading hall
at UIAMS along with ₹ 20,83,000 for extension of pantry,
toilets, driver room, projection of main guest house on PU campus.

tags
top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News