PU revises submission dates for student registration returns

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 22:40 IST

Panjab University has revised dates to submit students’ registration returns in view of likely delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last date for submission of registration returns (documents and records of students who have been admitted to institutes) from principals of colleges/chairpersons of university teaching departments to PU will be January 12 without penalty.

From January 13 to 25 the registration returns will be submitted with a penalty of Rs 1,000 and from January 26 to February 5 with a penalty of Rs2,000; which will be increased to Rs5,000 from February 6 to 28.

The vice chancellor will also have the authority to accept the documents in the case of hardship, beyond February 28 up to 7 working days before the commencement of the semester examination.