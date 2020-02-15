PU staffers, kin can now avail cashless treatment

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:52 IST

Now Panjab University (PU) staffers can avail cashless treatment to a certain extent for some ailments at four tricity hospitals as the varsity has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with these hospitals.

Cashless treatment for PU staffers and their eligible dependents (including retirees) will be provided at Indus Hospital, Mohali, Grecian Hospital, Mohali, Ojus Hospital, Panchkula, and Dhrishti Eye Hospital in Chandigarh.

Until now the varsity employees used to reimburse the money required for treatment.The cashless treatment for Panjab University was approved by the syndicate last year. According to the notice issued by Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Institute of Health, PU, for the beneficiaries of the university, the rates for different treatment has been revised by the varsity. Under the new rates, the employees who have basic pay of ₹ 21,000 are entitled for general ward only and those who have basic pay above ₹ 21,001 are entitled to private wards.

For general ward, the varsity will provide ₹300 per day and ₹1,000 will be paid for private ward in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The varsity has fixed the room rate of ₹50 per day for general ward and ₹1,500 for private ward.

The varsity has also fixed rates for different treatments under the MoU. For PHACO IOL (once in lifetime for each eye) an employee will be paid ₹12,000 for general ward and ₹14,000 in private ward. Besides this, for knee replacement (U/L) ₹1,00,000 and ₹1,14,000 will be provided by the university for general and private ward. Also, for knee replacement, the university will pay ₹2,00,000 in general ward and ₹2,25,000 in private ward.

Also, university employees will be given ₹ 2,50,000 and ₹2,85,000 for heart transplant in general and private wards. ₹5,00,000 will be given to an employee for cochlear implant.

Panjab University non-teaching employees’ body chief, Deepak Kaushik said, “This was our long pending demand and now university pay directly the bills of treatment of its employees at these hospitals.”