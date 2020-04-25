e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PU to hold entrance tests from May 16

PU to hold entrance tests from May 16

The official spokesperson of PU, Renuka Salwan, said that the dates are tentative and the final scenario will depend on prevailing situations amid the coronavirus outbreak

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:27 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The entrance tests for various MBA programmes at University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) are scheduled on May 23 while the tests for five-year integrated courses BA LLB and BCom LLB will be held on May 24.
The entrance tests for various MBA programmes at University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) are scheduled on May 23 while the tests for five-year integrated courses BA LLB and BCom LLB will be held on May 24. (HT FILE )
         

Panjab University (PU) on Saturday announced the entrance tests dates for admission to various postgraduate and undergraduate courses in the varsity. The entrance tests will begin from May 16 and continue till June.

The entrance tests for various MBA programmes at University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) — retail management, banking and insurance management, capital markets, IT and telecommunication management, infrastructural management, pharmaceutical management and hospital management — are scheduled on May 23.

For courses such as BPharma and BSc honours in anthropology, biochemistry, biophysics, biotechnology, botany, chemistry, geology, microbiology, physics (and specialisation in electronics), zoology and mathematics, the entrance tests will be held on May 16.

The tests for five-year integrated courses BA LLB and BCom LLB will be held on May 24.

The official spokesperson of PU, Renuka Salwan, said that the dates are tentative and the final scenario will depend on prevailing situations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the page on the PU website also mentions that the information is tentative and is subject to change. It also suggests interested students to check respective websites of the courses. The varsity has also given three enquiry numbers 1800-180-2065, +91 172 2534818, 2534866 wherein students can contact in case of any doubt regarding the admission schedule. The numbers will be active from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:00pm on the working days.

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news