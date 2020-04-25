PU to hold entrance tests from May 16

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:27 IST

Panjab University (PU) on Saturday announced the entrance tests dates for admission to various postgraduate and undergraduate courses in the varsity. The entrance tests will begin from May 16 and continue till June.

The entrance tests for various MBA programmes at University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) — retail management, banking and insurance management, capital markets, IT and telecommunication management, infrastructural management, pharmaceutical management and hospital management — are scheduled on May 23.

For courses such as BPharma and BSc honours in anthropology, biochemistry, biophysics, biotechnology, botany, chemistry, geology, microbiology, physics (and specialisation in electronics), zoology and mathematics, the entrance tests will be held on May 16.

The tests for five-year integrated courses BA LLB and BCom LLB will be held on May 24.

The official spokesperson of PU, Renuka Salwan, said that the dates are tentative and the final scenario will depend on prevailing situations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the page on the PU website also mentions that the information is tentative and is subject to change. It also suggests interested students to check respective websites of the courses. The varsity has also given three enquiry numbers 1800-180-2065, +91 172 2534818, 2534866 wherein students can contact in case of any doubt regarding the admission schedule. The numbers will be active from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:00pm on the working days.