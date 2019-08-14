PU to lift MAKA trophy after 13 years

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:48 IST

After a gap of 13 years, Panjab University, Chandigarh, is all set to win the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy for best all-round performance in sports among Indian varsities for the year 2018-19.

This will be for 14th time that the university will lift this trophy, instituted by the Union ministry of education in 1956- 57 and awarded by the President on National Sports Day (August 29) every year.

For the past one decade, PU has remained in the top four, finishing a close second last year. It had last won the trophy in 2005-06.

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, which will hand over the running trophy to PU, has the distinction of winning it for the maximum number of times (23). Finishing second this year, it is followed by Punjabi University, Patiala, and Kurukshetra University on third and fourth positions, respectively.

“The final announcement will be made after the meeting of the selection committee for 2019 sports awards on August 16 and 17,” confirmed a highly placed source in the sports ministry. “The evaluation and final calculation of points has already been done and forwarded to all committee members. Panjab University is a clear-cut winner, followed by GNDU and Punjabi University.”

Initially, after calculating points for inter-university and international achievements, PU had submitted a tally of 11,540 while GNDU claimed 11,908 points. However, after the ministry invited objections from all contenders, the final calculations (self submission minus approved objections) place PU at least 2,000 points ahead of GNDU, confirmed the source. The final tally will be available after the announcement.

Shooting, gymnastics, rowing, wushu, judo, swimming, fencing and boxing are the main disciplines in which PU has dominated and gathered maximum points in the overall tally.

NUMERO UNO AMONG UNIVERSITIES

The running trophy was instituted in 1956-57 and is awarded by the President on National Sports Day every year

TOP FOUR VARSITIES IN 2018-19

Panjab University, Chandigarh

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Punjabi University, Patiala

Kurukshetra University

MAX POINT EARNERS FOR PU

Shooting

Gymnastics

Rowing

Wushu

Judo

Swimming

Fencing

Boxing

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 22:48 IST