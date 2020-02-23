PU to reserve hostel rooms for NRI students

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 01:02 IST

Panjab University has decided to reserve rooms for NRI students in every hostel of the varsity. Previously, there was no reservation of rooms for foreign students.

Currently,there are 17 hostels for students on campus, eight for boys and nine for girls.

The recommendation was made in a meeting of a committee comprising numerous hostel wardens, headed by PU dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar.

The university accepts NRI and foreign national students who have gotten a scholarship, are self-financing their education, or wards of NRI sponsors. For the current academic session, PU has reserved 220 seats for foreign national students.

A member of the committee, pleading anonymity said, “We have suggested that in every hostel, one or two rooms should be reserved for NRI students and in the international hostel, 15 to 20 seats should be reserved from next session onwards.The recommendation was made to increase the number of NRI and foreign national students enrolling in PU. ”

The panel also suggested that in hostel no 10, fewer seats should also be reserved for foreign national students.

DSW Nahar said, “We have made the recommendation because many NRI students did not get a room in the hostel after getting admission. So, this will be convenient for them .”

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) secretary Tegbir Singh said, “As far as I know, many NRI students do not get hostel accommodation. If the university is planning to reserve rooms for them, it is a step in the right direction.”

Committee formed to discuss fee structure

Also, a committee has been constituted to discuss the hostel fee structure for foreign national candidates. However, the committee needs to be approved by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

“A committee was also constituted which will discuss the hostel fee structure for NRI and foreign national students. It is likely that hostel fee will be increased for these candidates as It has not been increased in previous years,” saidan official, pleading anonymity.