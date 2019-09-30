e-paper
Punjab agri dept warns farmers on stubble burning

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:16 IST
Press Trust of India
The farmers who are cultivating panchayat land and indulging in stubble burning should be barred from taking panchayat land on lease in future, Punjab’s agriculture department has suggested.

In this regard, the agriculture department has written to the state’s rural development and panchayats department to curb the illegal practice which is harmful for the environment.

There are nearly 1.37 lakh acres of panchayat land under agriculture, where the practice of stubble burning could be stopped effectively through such measures, agriculture secretary Kahan Singh Pannu said.

The agriculture department has sent a communique to panchayats department for issuing requisite directions in this regard so that farmers cultivating panchayat lands can be apprised about the proposal, which may disqualify them from bidding process of these lands in next auction, in case they indulge in stubble burning after harvesting  paddy, he said in an official statement here on Sunday.

Referring to celebration of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in the state, Pannu said it was our bounden duty to keep Punjab’s environment safe and healthy on this pious occasion as millions of devotees from across the globe will be visiting the religious places associated with first Sikh master in different parts of the state. 

Pannu pointed out that the agriculture department had already ordered to impound the combine harvester machines functioning without super straw management system.

