Punjab Agricultural University holds online course for mushroom growers

The two-day course, which was attended by 80 farmers, covered every aspect of mushroom cultivation, from its growing till processing

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 16:22 IST
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
The course covered every aspect of mushroom cultivation, starting from its growing till processing.
The course covered every aspect of mushroom cultivation, starting from its growing till processing.(Representative Image )
         

A two-day online course on mushroom cultivation was organised by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here for farmers under the guidance of extension education director Dr J S Mahal. A total of 80 participants attended the online course.

Skill development associate director Dr T S Riar said it was for the first time that PAU organised an online course that received an overwhelming response from the trainees. The course covered every aspect of mushroom cultivation, starting from its growing till processing, he added.

Senior microbiologist Dr H S Sodhi explained the significance of growing mushroom.

Microbiology department experts Dr Shivani Sharma and Dr Gagandeep Kaur shed light on the cultivation of milky and paddy mushrooms, respectively.

School of Business Studies professor Dr Ramadeep Singh and course coordinator Dr Lavleesh Garg informed the farm men and women about marketing of mushrooms, and earning of profits with less expenditure, respectively.

Dr Garg said the varsity will organise a two-day online course for milk producers on May 21 and 22. The interested candidates can fill the application form by going to the university’s website www.pau.edu and clicking on the webpage of Skill Development Centre.

