Punjab and Haryana HC allows filing of all types of cases

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:43 IST

Almost three months after court functioning was restricted due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Punjab and Haryana high court will resume filing of all types of cases from June 15. Lawyers can also file ‘ordinary cases’, where there is no urgency of hearing, but these cases will be taken up only after normal functioning of courts resume.

On March 16, the HC had restricted court functioning and subsequently decided to take up ‘urgent cases’ only through video conferencing. Lawyers have been demanding that more cases should be allowed to be listed and physical hearing should be resumed.

An HC official said that seven counters will be set up on the court complex where lawyers can file petitions. For this purpose, they will have to seek online appointment and a fixed time slot will be given. For law officers of both the states, Centre and Chandigarh, a separate counter has been established.

The official added that objections, if any, in the petition will be notified when normal functioning of court resumes. As of the cases with some urgency where hearings are already taking place, there will be no change in the manner of filing.

Last week, the HC had allowed trial courts to take up all types of cases. As of physical hearing of cases, which lawyers have been demanding, the high court is yet to finalise the protocol. A committee was set up on May 27, to suggest ways to allow physical hearing of cases. However, it is yet to come out with its recommendations.

The panel headed by justice Rajiv Sharma is to deliberate on how to resume normal functioning and regulate entry in courts. It will further delve into the procedure for filing of cases, norms on social distancing, sanitisation and norms with regard to use of common facilities and air conditioning.