Punjab cabinet mum on Sidhu’s comment on Pulwama attack; stop him from attending functions, suggests minister

Facing flak for his remarks on Pulwama terrorist attack that killed 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men, local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday skipped the cabinet meeting organised to discuss the state budget, to be presented on Monday.

This is the second time when Sidhu has skipped the meeting following controversy over his remarks. In December 2018, he had skipped the meeting following “Rahul Gandhi is my captain” remark.

The cabinet stayed silent on Sidhu except industries minister Sunder Sham Arora, who suggested to CM to stop Navjot Sidhu from visiting Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Garhshankar and Dinanagar, fearing a backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The CM however said he can’t stop his ministers from going anywhere.

Sidhu had planned his department’s functions in these cities. During his visit, the minister was shown black flags in Hoshiarpur and his effigies were burnt in Amritsar. His programme at Pathankot was cancelled.

On Saturday, Sidhu had said in Ludhiana that his comments were twisted and only a part was overplayed, yet reiterated that because of 3 to 4 persons, Kartarpur corridor can’t be put on stake.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 22:49 IST