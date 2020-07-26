e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM hails Canada’s decision to reject ‘Refrendum 2020’

Punjab CM hails Canada’s decision to reject ‘Refrendum 2020’

Reacting to a report carried in these columns on Saturday, Amarinder hoped that other countries would also follow Canada’s example and reject the secessionist `Referendum 2020’, which the SFJ was promoting to divide India on communal lines

chandigarh Updated: Jul 26, 2020 03:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday hailed Canada’s decision not to recognise the result of the ‘Referendum 2020’ being organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Reacting to a report carried in these columns on Saturday, Amarinder hoped that other countries would also follow Canada’s example and reject the secessionist `Referendum 2020’, which the SFJ was promoting to divide India on communal lines.

The CM said the categorical stand taken by the Justin Trudeau government on the issue is exemplary and other nations and governments should also come out openly against the SFJ, which has been banned by India as a terrorist organisation and whose founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has been declared a terrorist for actively promoting Pakistan-backed terror activities on Indian soil.

Amarinder said failure to openly oppose the separatist SFJ could set a dangerous precedent for any country as it could be seen as a case of covert support to an organisation that is freely propagating secessionist activities. It was in the interest of global peace and security to reject forces that are bent on spreading terror, he said, adding that Sikhs in Punjab had categorically rejected SFJ’s pro-Khalistan movement, which the outfit was spreading at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.

