Punjab CM reviews progress under UEIP, sets June 30 deadline

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:38 IST

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed the additional chief secretary (ACS) local government department to accelerate the pace of ongoing projects under Phase-1 of the Urban Environment Improvement Programme (UEIP), and set June 30 as the deadline.

While reviewing the progress of UEIP, the CM asked the ACS to submit remaining proposals under Phase-1 of the programme to the Punjab Infrastructure Development Program (PIDB) along with proposals for funding under Phase-2 after obtaining the same from the urban local bodies (ULBs) by June 15.

He has further directed the ACS to submit weekly progress reports, every Friday. Earlier, the director local government apprised the CM that an allocation of Rs 298.75 crore was made to ULBs under Phase-1 of the plan, but projects worth just Rs 108.44 crore have been undertaken so far, and just Rs 40.89 crore had been spent so far.