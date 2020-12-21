Punjab commission agents plan strike against tax raids

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 05:50 IST

The Arhtiyas , or commission agents, of Punjab plan to keep their shops shut in a protest over raids by the income tax department. There are two federation of Arthiyas in Punjab -- the Punjab Arthiyas Association led by Ravinder Singh Cheema and Federation of Arthiyas led by Vijay Kalra.

Cheema and Kalra said collective raids have been conducted on the Arthiyas by the income tax ( I-T) department for the first time. The IT department has conducted a search on Arhtiya’s across the state in the past couple of days amid the farmers’ protest.

According to the Punjab government, 14 prominent Arhtiyas across the state have received tax notices from the department.

“Our shops will remain closed from Monday onwards in the protest against the central government over the revengeful act for supporting the ongoing farmers’ agitation,” Cheema said.

He said the contentious farm laws enacted in September were not only against farmers, but also the Arthiyas because these laws will hit the government-controlled mandi system. “We will be also holding a joint meetings with the Federation of Arthiyas too on future steps”, added Cheema.

The Federation of Arthiyas held a state level meeting on Sunday. Kalra said members of the federation would keep their shops from Tuesday to Friday.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday criticised the Centre for its “intimidatory tactics” against Arhityas supporting the protesting farmers, and termed the I-T department’s raids a pressure tactic to weaken the farmers’ agitation.

Farmer unions protesting at the Singhu and Tikri borders condemned the I-T raids and threatened a stir against the department if the raids continue. Ruldu Singh Mansa, president of Punjab Kisan Union, said, “We have sent our team to Punjab to hold a meeting with arhtiyas. We have also asked the arhtiyas to protest at the I-T department offices.”

Farmers and Arthiyas have often been at odds over disputes over supplies and loan repayments, since these commissioning agents also offer informal financing.