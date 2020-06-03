e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab crosses 1 lakh test-mark, focus now on frontline warriors

Punjab crosses 1 lakh test-mark, focus now on frontline warriors

State now scores better than national average in testing per million; 17 departments asked to prepare lists of employees at higher risk of contracting virus

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:20 IST
Ravinder Vasudeva
Ravinder Vasudeva
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

With Punjab on Wednesday crossing the mark of 1 lakh Covid-19 tests since the pandemic outbreak in the state, the health department said its top priority now is to get all frontline workers tested as they are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Earlier, only symptomatic doctors, paramedics and ASHA workers besides pregnant health department staff members were being tested for the infection. Besides, sanitation workers and police personnel on frontline duties will also be tested in the coming days whether they are symptomatic or not.

The state government is planning to carry out at least 6,000 tests a day as it now has a daily capacity of conducting 9,000 tests.

“The main reason behind testing frontline workers is the amount of risk involved. In case anyone gets virus and is not tested, they can become super spreader as they come in contact with many people while performing their duties,” Punjab’s Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said.

The health department is also planning to screen all aanganwadi workers and carry out tests of those with having history of serious ailments. These workers have been conducting door-to-door Covid-19 surveys.

A senior health department official said 17 government departments have been asked to prepare lists of employees deployed on frontline duties as 4,000 daily tests, including pool tests, will be carried out of such workers.

50,000 TESTS IN PAST 20 DAYS

Of the more than 1.01 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted in Punjab so far, 50,000 were done in the past 20 days, figures reveal. Maximum 4,327 tests were done in a single day on May 30.

The neighboring Haryana, which on June 1 surpassed Punjab in the total number of positive cases, conducted 1.26 lakh tests till Wednesday morning.

Till May 1, only 23,176 tests were conducted in the state, with the Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, being the first to start testing in the last week of March.

top news
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 2 dead
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 2 dead
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In