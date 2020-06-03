Punjab crosses 1 lakh test-mark, focus now on frontline warriors

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:20 IST

With Punjab on Wednesday crossing the mark of 1 lakh Covid-19 tests since the pandemic outbreak in the state, the health department said its top priority now is to get all frontline workers tested as they are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Earlier, only symptomatic doctors, paramedics and ASHA workers besides pregnant health department staff members were being tested for the infection. Besides, sanitation workers and police personnel on frontline duties will also be tested in the coming days whether they are symptomatic or not.

The state government is planning to carry out at least 6,000 tests a day as it now has a daily capacity of conducting 9,000 tests.

“The main reason behind testing frontline workers is the amount of risk involved. In case anyone gets virus and is not tested, they can become super spreader as they come in contact with many people while performing their duties,” Punjab’s Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said.

The health department is also planning to screen all aanganwadi workers and carry out tests of those with having history of serious ailments. These workers have been conducting door-to-door Covid-19 surveys.

A senior health department official said 17 government departments have been asked to prepare lists of employees deployed on frontline duties as 4,000 daily tests, including pool tests, will be carried out of such workers.

50,000 TESTS IN PAST 20 DAYS

Of the more than 1.01 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted in Punjab so far, 50,000 were done in the past 20 days, figures reveal. Maximum 4,327 tests were done in a single day on May 30.

The neighboring Haryana, which on June 1 surpassed Punjab in the total number of positive cases, conducted 1.26 lakh tests till Wednesday morning.

Till May 1, only 23,176 tests were conducted in the state, with the Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, being the first to start testing in the last week of March.