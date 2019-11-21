e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Punjab Engineering College seeks ₹750 crore from UT administration for infra revamp

The institute has sought a grant of ₹150 crore every year for a period of five years

chandigarh Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:47 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hinduatan Times, Chandigarh
The funds have been sought to renovate the infrastructure and create new buildings.
The funds have been sought to renovate the infrastructure and create new buildings.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

With grand makeover plans for its centenary year, the Punjab Engineering College (a deemed- to-be university) has sought ₹750 crore from the UT administration.

According to the proposal, the funds will be one-time grant to revamp its infrastructure, said Punjab Engineering College (PEC) director Dheeraj Sanghi on Wednesday.

The institute, which has been seeking funds for its infrastructure improvement ,will complete its 100th year in 2021.

According to the proposed plan, the institute will request the UT technical education department to further request the Centre for releasing the one time special grant.

The proposal was ratified during a meet of the board of governors held on October 12.

The total grant sought by the institute is ₹750 crore for a period of five years. “We expect a grant of ₹150 crore every year for a period of five years, thus the total amount will be ₹750 crore,” said director Sanghi.

He said, “We will request the UT administration to further request the Centre to seek extra one-time grant for PEC in addition to the regular UT budget for education.”

Presently, the UT budget for education is around ₹100 crore, while PEC gets ₹52 crore per annum.

The funds have been sought to renovate the infrastructure and create new buildings.

“The grant will be utilised for the construction of an auditorium, guest houses, faculty houses, laboratory and common rooms,” said the director.

“In the last 15-20 years there was no new construction was done in the institute except the Kalpana Chawala Extention and the New Academic Block.”

Currently, around 3,300 students study in PEC and the number of seats are expected to rise from the next academic year when the reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students will be implemented. The current infrastructure of PEC can accommodate around 1,500-2,000 students

tags
top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News