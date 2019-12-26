Punjab: Govt allows social audit of projects, work sites to have citizen info boards

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:20 IST

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday allowed social audit of engineering projects in the state for greater efficiency and transparency in the implementation of various projects.

Giving approval to a proposal of the vigilance bureau, the chief minister said the move would contribute further in eliminating corruption from the project implementation process. “An informed citizenry is critical to ensuring transparency in work execution, as well in reducing/eliminating avenues that can be used to indulge in corrupt practices,” he said.

As part of the vigilance bureau proposal, ‘citizen information boards’ containing important particulars regarding ongoing or future work of the government will be put up at work sites for information of citizens/tax payers. Additionally, it will be mandatory for the department concerned to post this information on their website under this preventive vigilance scheme.

In addition to engineering works, a few other boards of non-engineering nature have also been approved, according to the spokesperson.

The various departments to be covered under the scheme include PWD (B&R), Punjab Mandi Board, PUDA, urban local bodies, panchayati raj, PSIEC, irrigation (water resources dept), Punjab Police Housing Corp, Punjab Health System Corp, Punjab School Education Board and water supply and sanitation dept.

It has been decided that for linear works like canal or road etc., there would be at least two boards — one each near start and end location of the work. For extensively long projects, boards would need to be installed in between at regular intervals as well. The scheme entails installation of these boards on or before the commencement of work. They should remain in place at least till the expiry of defect liability period.