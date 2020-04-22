e-paper
Punjab govt issues advisory for Ramadan

Punjab govt issues advisory for Ramadan

There will be complete prohibition on congregational prayers

chandigarh Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chandigarh The Punjab government issued an advisory on the safe celebration of the holy month Ramadan with the objective of containing the human transmission of the covid-19. To achieve this, restrictions have been imposed on free movement and congregations have been banned. A spokesperson said careful adherence to certain preventive measures was the need of the hour.

He added that the state government once again appealed to all to meticulously follow its guidelines under which all Masjids/Dargahs/Imambaras and other religious institutions shall remain closed and there will be complete prohibition on congregational prayers (Nimaz-e-Bajamaat) including the Jumma and Taraweeh prayers.

People are advised to offer prayers from their respective houses only. “All types of celebrations including Urs, public and private Iftar parties/functions, Dawat-e-Sehri and any other religious functions involving assembly of devotees shall be strictly avoided,” he added.

