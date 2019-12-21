Punjab govt to build educational parks at 220 schools

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:39 IST

The Punjab state educational department has identified as many as 220 schools, where they plan to establish educational parks. Around 10 government schools have been selected from each district in Punjab for this plan.

After identifying the schools, the education department has ordered the district administration officials concerned to construct parks at these school. Key elements of syllabus, a graphic board, a geo-board, symmetry patterns and puzzles will be displayed at these parks.

The motive of building these parks is to create an environment of self learning for the students, to promote out of classroom education, and ensure students’ interest in education in a fun way.

Director State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has directed officials to ensure that these parks are designed in accordance to the space available at the schools and with the help of subject teachers and teachers of art and craft.

“2-dimensional (2D) and 3-dinemsional (3D) model and games pertaining to mathematics and science will be constructed using plastic, iron, fibre and cement. The information regarding these models will be provided in Punjabi as well as English,” said an official, pleading anonymity.

He further informed that an idea point will also be established in the middle of the park and a box will be installed there. Students can sit there and think about the information they accessed from visiting the educational park. Later, they can put their suggestion and ideas in the box.

An order in this regard has been sent to the primary and secondary district education officers of all districts in Punjab.

“Grants have also been issued to the districts for construction of these educational parks,” the order reads.

Kalbushan Singh Bajwa, district education officer (DEO), said, “The department has sent us a list of government schools that have been identified for construction of these educational parks. Apart from that, we have not received any other letter or directive.”