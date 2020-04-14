Punjab health minister Sidhu launches rapid testing facility for Covid-19 in Dera Bassi

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:26 IST

In a bid to intensify the battle against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Punjab health and family welfare minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, launched rapid testing facility at Dera Bassi in Mohali on Tuesday.

He handed over 500 rapid testing kits to civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh, which can be used to screen suspected Covid-19 patients.

Sidhu said these kits can be used to quickly screen suspected cases on the spot.

He added that the test can be conducted by taking a blood sample from the suspected patient with a single prick, and the result will be available in 15 minutes.

Sidhu said the test will initially be conducted for all patients attending flu corners of government health facilities, who have symptoms for more than seven days. Thereafter, samples of those found positive would be sent for further testing, he added.

The minister said this initiative will help in real-time assessment of potential cases and would save the time.

Epidemiologist Harmandeep Kaur Brar, coordinator for Covid-19 patients in the district said, “We can now start screening residents from Dera Bassi’s village and then to other areas. With testing being the key to control the spread of the pandemic, the government is planning to continuously expand its testing facilities.”