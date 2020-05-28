e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab keeping critical mortality rate low at 1.3%

Punjab keeping critical mortality rate low at 1.3%

Out of 40 unfortunate instances so far occurring mostly in patients over 50 years, 31 persons (77%) were afflicted with serious underlying illness like end-stage kidney disease and cancer, HIV besides uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure, said principal secretary, health and family welfare, Anurag Agarwal

chandigarh Updated: May 28, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab has done well in keeping all critical Covid-19 mortality rate amongst the lowest at 1.3%, with majority of those fatalities resulting from co-morbidity.

Out of 40 unfortunate instances so far occurring mostly in patients over 50 years, 31 persons (77%) were afflicted with serious underlying illness like end-stage kidney disease and cancer, HIV besides uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure, said principal secretary, health and family welfare, Anurag Agarwal.

Chronic illnesses like heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and obesity were major associated illnesses as contributing factors in the remaining 23% of cases, he said, pointing out there were very a few cases which had no underlying chronic illness.

Underlining scientific, systematic and aggressive contact tracing coupled with the effective enforcement of lockdown, Agarwal said that doubling rate of Covid-19 in Punjab has been about 100 days for last few days which is very encouraging.

top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In