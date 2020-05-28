Punjab keeping critical mortality rate low at 1.3%

chandigarh

Updated: May 28, 2020 22:55 IST

Punjab has done well in keeping all critical Covid-19 mortality rate amongst the lowest at 1.3%, with majority of those fatalities resulting from co-morbidity.

Out of 40 unfortunate instances so far occurring mostly in patients over 50 years, 31 persons (77%) were afflicted with serious underlying illness like end-stage kidney disease and cancer, HIV besides uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure, said principal secretary, health and family welfare, Anurag Agarwal.

Chronic illnesses like heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and obesity were major associated illnesses as contributing factors in the remaining 23% of cases, he said, pointing out there were very a few cases which had no underlying chronic illness.

Underlining scientific, systematic and aggressive contact tracing coupled with the effective enforcement of lockdown, Agarwal said that doubling rate of Covid-19 in Punjab has been about 100 days for last few days which is very encouraging.