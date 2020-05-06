e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Police escort three differently abled Kashmiri youths home

Punjab Police escort three differently abled Kashmiri youths home

The trio from South Kashmir had come to Mohali in February to pursue a three-month skill development programme under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana at the Mentor Skills India LLP in Mohali

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 00:27 IST
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A special vehicle was provided to them by the Punjab government for a drop till South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
The three hearing and speech impaired Kashmiri youths who had been stuck in Mohali since the curfew began were sent back to the Valley on Tuesday with a policeman escorting them.

A special vehicle was provided to them by the Punjab government for a drop till South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The development came after the Hindustan Times had on May 1 reported about the youths’ plight.

Manager of JK House, Chandigarh, and liaison officer for JK students in the region Dr Inderjot Singh said, “A special vehicle has been provided to them by the Mohali administration that will drop them to Anantnag. Last I heard, they had entered Jammu and Kashmir after being cleared at Lakhanpur.”

A policeman of the Punjab Police is escorting the three Kashmiris to the Valley. The trio will be screened by the local district administration in Kashmir for infection if any.

The trio from South Kashmir had come to Mohali in February to pursue a three-month skill development programme under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana at the Mentor Skills India LLP in Mohali.

Umaisar Gull, brother of one of the students, said, “We are thankful to the government of Punjab and JK administration for immediate evacuation of the three. It is a relief for the families of all the three students.”

Meanwhile on Monday, around 550 students of Jammu and Kashmir were sent back from Punjab. “We are evacuating the stranded Jammu and Kashmir residents in a phased manner. Around 6,000 have been sent back from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. We are also preparing the evacuation of stranded patients and labourers,” said Inderjot Singh.

