Punjab police get 7 days’ custody of deported gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal

They were granted a custody of seven days of Budda, who is wanted in more than 15 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the state.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2019 09:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The self-styled chief of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Budda had recently attracted added notoriety for being in touch with pro-Khalistan elements.
The self-styled chief of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Budda had recently attracted added notoriety for being in touch with pro-Khalistan elements.
         

Punjab police on Saturday produced gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal, alias Budda, in a local court in Mohali after taking him into custody from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport following his deportation from Armenia a day earlier.

They were granted a custody of seven days of Budda, who is wanted in more than 15 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the state.

The self-styled chief of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Budda had recently attracted added notoriety for being in touch with pro-Khalistan elements.

A few pro-Khalistan activists in Europe had posted about his arrest by the Interpol in Armenia on August 8 this year on Facebook, calling him ‘a strong voice for Khalistan in Punjab’.

A special team of Punjab police under additional inspector general (counter intelligence) from Jalandhar, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, and Bikram Brar, deputy superintendent of police of the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) was sent to Armenia for Budda’s deportation.

Jumped parole

Budda, a resident of Kussa village of Nihal Singh Wala tehsil of Moga district, is a convict in a 2011 murder and was declared a proclaimed offender after jumping parole in 2016.

He had killed Jugraj Singh Rajja of Kussa village on March 20, 2011.

Punjab’s director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said that since then Budda had initially stayed in the UAE before being tracked down to Armenia. Gupta added that the state police had got a Look Out Circular and Red Corner Notice issued from Interpol against him.

Budda had claimed responsibility on Facebook for killing Maninder Pal Bittu, an activist of Dera Sacha Sauda, who was murdered inside Nabha Jail.

He has also been named as an accused in the extortion and murder case of the rice mill owner Ravinder Kochhar in Faridkot.

Gupta said he was actively involved in extortion cases in Punjab and had gained notoriety as one of the most feared and dreaded criminals of the state after the death of Vicky Gounder.

He was the mastermind behind the attack on Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma in April 2018. He was also allegedly behind threats to other famous Punjabi singers and actors, including Gippy Grewal, and businessmen over WhatsApp.

A well-known Punjabi singer Karan Aujla was attacked in Canada on his directions.

Proceedings under proclaimed offender are also on against Budda in a car snatching case in Tajpur Chowk, Raikot.

