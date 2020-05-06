Punjab procures 100 lakh metric tonne wheat amid pandemic

chandigarh

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:42 IST

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that Punjab had procured 100 lakh metric tonne of wheat in a record 20 days.

“We have completed procurement of more than 100 lakh metric tonnes of wheat,” he said in a tweet.

“An additional 35 lakh metric tonne of wheat is expected to be procured in the coming days. I congratulate farmers, arthiyas and all government departments for making this possible,” he added.

Punjab, which contributes 30-35 per cent wheat to the national kitty, is expecting to harvest around 185 lakh tonnes and the market arrival is likely to be about 135 lakh tonnes, amounting Rs 26,000 crore, officials said.

The minimum support price (MSP) of wheat is Rs 1,925.