Punjab: Protests rock RIMT after Nepalese student’s death

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:55 IST

The students of Regional Institute of Management and Technology (RIMT), Mandi Gobindgarh, went on rampage on the campus on Wednesday night protesting against the death of 18-year-old Nepalese boy Hemant Kumar.

Blaming university authorities for Hemant’s death, the protesters smashed windowpanes and air conditioners in the hostels, administrative block and several departments. The students also damaged the institute’s buses. More than 250 police personnel were rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Hemant, who was pursuing diploma in civil engineering, died allegedly of cardiac arrest, but the students alleged that the university authorities failed to provide him timely medical assistance.

The students alleged that they called hostel warden Mohan Singh late night to inform him about Hemant’s deteriorating health following severe pain on the left side of the chest.

“The hostel warden failed to respond to our repeated calls. Following this, we went to his his residence, asking him to arrange ambulance facility. The warden agreed to it after much reluctance,” the students alleged.

Hemant was immediately rushed to the Fatehgarh Sahib civil hospital, where he was brought declared dead.

Following his death, the agitated students came out of their hostels and started ransacking varsity infrastructure. The protest was on till filing of the report.

Fatehgarh Sahib superintendent of police Harpal Singh said on the basis of statements of students, the warden has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“We are holding meetings with student representatives and have asked them to lift their protest,” he said.

Students go on rampage, vandalise buses, smash windowpanes at Mandi Gobindgarh institute; warden booked on protesters’ complaint