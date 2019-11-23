e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Punjab State Games kick off in Patiala

More than 3,500 players from 22 districts to participate in 19 disciplines; over 200 officials deployed for smooth conduct of the event

chandigarh Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Sportspersons taking part in a football event during the Punjab State Games organised by the sports department at Polo Grounds in Patiala on Saturday.
Sportspersons taking part in a football event during the Punjab State Games organised by the sports department at Polo Grounds in Patiala on Saturday.(BHARAT BHUSHAN/HT)
         

The Punjab state games for men (U-25) kicked off at the Polo Grounds in Patiala on Saturday. Member Parliament from Patiala Preneet Kaur and senior officials of the district administration and the Punjab sports department remained present at the inaugural function.

Addressing the gathering, Preneet said that the incumbent Congress government is committed towards promotion of sports and has initiated many steps for the same in the past two years.

She added that sport is an ideal way to keep youth away from drugs and anti-social behaviour.

“The state has already given some of the best sportspersons to the country over the years. Setting up of a sports university in Patiala is going to play a pivotal role in shaping careers of many sportspersons. The university will accelerate the pace of strengthening sports infrastructure in Punjab,” she added.

As many as 3,500 players from 22 districts will participate in 19 disciplines.

According to the sports department, archery, basketball, badminton, boxing, football, handball, judo, gymnastics, table tennis, volleyball, kho-kho, fencing, weightlifting, and kabaddi matches will be conducted at the Polo Grounds; hockey, swimming and athletics competitions will take place on National Institute of Sports (NIS) campus; roller skating at the Rink Hall in Baradari; and wrestling at Kesar Singh Akhada in Patiala.

More than 200 officials have been deputed by the department of sports for smooth conduct of the games.

District sports officer Harpreet Singh Hundal said that the aim to conduct these games is to encourage youth to take up sports and give them a chance to uplift the stature of sports in the state.

“All arrangements for accommodation, catering, transportation, medical and security of the players have been made,” he said.

top news
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News