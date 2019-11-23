Punjab State Games kick off in Patiala

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:03 IST

The Punjab state games for men (U-25) kicked off at the Polo Grounds in Patiala on Saturday. Member Parliament from Patiala Preneet Kaur and senior officials of the district administration and the Punjab sports department remained present at the inaugural function.

Addressing the gathering, Preneet said that the incumbent Congress government is committed towards promotion of sports and has initiated many steps for the same in the past two years.

She added that sport is an ideal way to keep youth away from drugs and anti-social behaviour.

“The state has already given some of the best sportspersons to the country over the years. Setting up of a sports university in Patiala is going to play a pivotal role in shaping careers of many sportspersons. The university will accelerate the pace of strengthening sports infrastructure in Punjab,” she added.

As many as 3,500 players from 22 districts will participate in 19 disciplines.

According to the sports department, archery, basketball, badminton, boxing, football, handball, judo, gymnastics, table tennis, volleyball, kho-kho, fencing, weightlifting, and kabaddi matches will be conducted at the Polo Grounds; hockey, swimming and athletics competitions will take place on National Institute of Sports (NIS) campus; roller skating at the Rink Hall in Baradari; and wrestling at Kesar Singh Akhada in Patiala.

More than 200 officials have been deputed by the department of sports for smooth conduct of the games.

District sports officer Harpreet Singh Hundal said that the aim to conduct these games is to encourage youth to take up sports and give them a chance to uplift the stature of sports in the state.

“All arrangements for accommodation, catering, transportation, medical and security of the players have been made,” he said.