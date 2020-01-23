Punjab team reviews ongoing works at Rajindra hospital

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:32 IST

Dr KK Talwar, Punjab government’s advisor for health and family welfare, and research and medical education department, and DK Tiwari, principal secretary of medical education and research, reviewed the ongoing development works at the Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, and directed the officials concerned to expedite the work.

During their visit, the officials held separate meetings with faculty members, doctors’ association, and officers associated with the renovation work.

During a meeting, Tiwari asked the officials about their grievances, which are caused by delay in development works. He asked the faculty members to make a list of equipment and staff requirements in their wards and department.

Tiwari said that the officials, who are associated with renovation work, are facing problems in bill clearance and that is dawdling progress of the ongoing works. I have asked director of research and medical education to pay immediate attention to their issue. He will hold a meeting with them on Saturday.

“We are furnishing institutional building and it will soon be made available for students. During the meeting, engineers and contractors had promised to complete construction of nursing hostel in next eight months,” he added.

Dr Harjinder Singh, principal of the Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, said, “The principal secretary and health advisor to Punjab government reviewed the ongoing works and problems faced were discussed during different meetings.”