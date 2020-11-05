e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab to open colleges, universities from November 16

Punjab to open colleges, universities from November 16

The higher education department, which will issue the detailed guidelines and standard operating procedures, plans to start with in-person classes for sciences or medicine, and research-related courses initially.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The decision to resume classes in colleges and universities after eight months was taken by the state home department in consultation with the higher education department.
The decision to resume classes in colleges and universities after eight months was taken by the state home department in consultation with the higher education department.(HT file photo)
         

The Punjab government will open colleges and universities from November 16.

The decision to resume classes in colleges and universities after eight months was taken by the state home department in consultation with the higher education department. The higher education department, which will issue the detailed guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs), plans to start with in-person classes for sciences or medicine, and research-related courses initially, according to sources.

Thereafter, classes for management, commerce, and arts and language courses are likely to be started in that order after regular assessment of the Covid-19 situation.

The Union ministry of education had on November 2 issued guidelines for reopening of universities and colleges after the lockdown restrictions were eased and left it to the state governments to decide on resuming physical classes.

Sources said the contours of the academic calendar would be decided in consultation with the vice-chancellors of the state universities.

In hostels, not more than one student will be accommodated per room to begin with.

tags
top news
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
Development focus in Assembly polls: PM Modi in letter to people of Bihar
Development focus in Assembly polls: PM Modi in letter to people of Bihar
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin could be launched in February: Govt scientist
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin could be launched in February: Govt scientist
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
‘Urge you to overthrow Trinamool, let BJP build sonar Bangla’: Amit Shah
‘Urge you to overthrow Trinamool, let BJP build sonar Bangla’: Amit Shah
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In