Punjab to provide provisional admission to open-school students in Class-11

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 20:22 IST

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday that the state government has decided to allow provisional admission of as many as 31,022 open category candidates in 10+1 in schools as regular students.

“However, such students will have to take the examinations of Class 10 when things became normal,” the minister added.

The education minister informed that the matriculation result of regular students was declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on the basis of Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) but open school students were not covered under CCE criteria.

“The open category candidates were in dilemma as they were not getting admission in schools as regular students. After reviewing the situation, we have decided to provide them a short-term relief. Now, they will get admission in 10+1 provisionally subject to the condition that as and when the things become normal, they will take the matriculation examinations,” said Singla.

He said the government has also decided to declare the result of supplementary examination of last year students on the basis of CCE of the relevant year. He added that these students had to appear in one subject as supplementary examination this year but they were not able to take it due to cancellation of exam in view of Covid-19 outbreak.