Punjab youth stuck at detention centre near US border, five travel agents booked

Police on Saturday booked five travel agents and arrested one of them for allegedly sending a 21-year-old Kapurthala-based youth to the USA illegally.

Police said the victim, Tarlok Singh, has been stuck at an immigrant detention centre near the USA border for the past six months.

The accused have been identified as Jass of Raipur Araian, Sodhi of Akbarpur village, Gugu of Akbarpur, Kulwinder Singh and his sister-in-law, of Dasuya, Hoshiarpur.

In his complaint, victim’s father, Sukhdev Singh of Dhayalpur village, stated that he had paid Rs 25 lakh to the travel agents, who had assured to send his son Tarlok to the USA via Mexico.

Sukhdev said in July 2018, his son was detained at the immigrant detention centre near the US border while trying to enter the country via Mexico illegally.

“The agents demanded Rs 17 lakh for filling a bond and to get my son released from there. Though I had paid them the amount in January yet the agents did not deposit the money and my son is still stuck there,” he added.

Deputy superintendent of police Bholath Davinder Singh said a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 370 (exploitation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012, has been registered against the five accused while one of the accused Sodhi was arrested on Saturday.

The other accused will be arrested soon, the deputy superintendent of police said.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 23:09 IST