Punjabi University staff likely to face secretariat pay cut

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 22:34 IST

The non-teaching staff of Punjabi University, from deputy registrars to drivers, are likely to face salary cut (ranging from ₹600-₹7,000) as the state government has directed all state varsities to withdraw the secretariat allowance.

The Panjab University, Chandigarh, has already decided not to pay secretariat allowance to its employees.

In a written communiqué to the Punjabi university, the state government had warned the varsity of a cut in their government grant if they do not withdraw the secretariat allowance immediately.

Secretariat allowance is a special allowance given to the clerical staff of the civil secretariat of Punjab government, which is also being paid to the non-teaching employees of the state universities since 1970s.

The state government views: “Universities have never been equated with the civil secretariat office by the government of Punjab, and hence, any benefit granted to state secretariat employees cannot be made applicable to the university employees.”

Punjabi University registrar Prof Manjit Singh NIjjar said that they have already submitted a file before senior functionaries of the varsity for taking final decision in this regard.

“We are holding discussions and considering all aspects of the mater. Withdrawal of secretariat pay will affect at least 2,500 varsity employees,” he said.

Prof Nijjar said that a decision in this regard will be taken soon and the varsity will give an undertaking to the state government accordingly.

A senior official, pleading anonymity, said, “The university has no other option than to withdraw the secretariat pay as it cannot afford cut in its monthly funds.”

Staff yet to get monthly salaries

Meanwhile, reeling under severe financial condition, the Punjabi University has once again failed to make timely monthly salary payment to its employees.

However, this time delay on part of the state government in releasing the monthly grant of ₹8.50 crore is the main reason behind clearance of monthly dues to the employees.

Meanwhile, the Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) staged a two-hour protest outside the office of vice-chancellor Prof BS Ghuman on Wednesday. They even threatened to continue their protest on Thursday if the varsity fails to make salary payments.

The financial crisis at varsity has deepened over the years as it is facing difficulty in meeting the committed expenses including payment of monthly salaries and pensions to its employees every month. The total monthly salary budget of the university is pegged at ₹33 crore.

PUTA president Jaswinder Singh Brar said that the university has made it a habit to delay salaries and pensions every month. Even last month, the varsity made stopgap financial arrangements to meet its committed expenses, he said.

“The PUTA and other employees’ unions have to stage protests every month to press upon the varsity authorities to clear the monthly dues despite it being their duty to pay salaries and pensions to the employees by the first of every month,” Brar said.

Registrar Prof Nijjar said salaries are delayed due to delay on part of the state finance department in releasing monthly grant to the university.

“We have taken up the matter with the authorities concerned and are hopeful to receive the required funds at the earliest,” he added.