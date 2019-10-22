Pupils conduct rally against stubble burning

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:28 IST

The students of Golden Bells Public School, participated in a road show to make the farmers aware about the harmful effects of stubble burning on the environment.

During the road show, students carried posters and raised slogans against stubble burning.

They told the farmers that the fertility of soil gets reduced with this act of killing the organisms present in the soil.

Chairman Colonel (retd) CS Bawa urged the famers not to burn the crop residue as it can cause many health problems as well.

Singing competition

Students of Shemrock School, Sector 69, won the Bharat Vikas Parishad national group song competition held at Shivalik Public School.

Various schools from Mohali took part in the competition.

Bharat Vikas Parishad conducted the event to familiarise the young generation with the vast and rich culture of India.

Principal Prineet Sohal congratulated the team and their mentors Shaina and Rajesh and said such competitions boos students’ confidence and give them an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Children thank community helpers

The community helpers’ week organised at DCM Presidency School, Elementary Campus, concluded on Monday.

During the entire week, the students of Nursery and Prep 1 came dressed as a different community helpers.

The students of Grade l and Prep 2 conducted a special assembly to thank various community helpers of the school for their efforts. The objective was to make children aware of the importance of community helpers in their lives.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 19:08 IST