Pupils of AKSIPS Chandigarh stage the Ramlila

Ajit Karam Singh International Public School, Sector 125, celebrated Dussehra by staging the Ramlila.

Senior students presented scenes such as banishment of Ram from Ayodhaya and his victory over Ravana.

An effigy of Ravana with ten heads was burnt after the Ramlila.

The students sang Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram and those in primary classes danced to Hindi songs. Children in the junior section were dressed in the costumes of Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman.

Students celebrate Dussehra

Dussehra was celebrated at Nav Bal Niketan Smart School, Sector 29-B. The programme began with a prayer and a message on the festival. Various activities such as speeches and poem recitation were held.

The effigy of Ravana was burnt and the students also burnt one evil habit that they had written on a paper slip, promising to shun it.

Students made masks of Ravana and decorated his crown. The students also made puppets of Ravana with the help of disposable glasses and other decorative material.

Inter-house quiz competition

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Udham Singh Nagar, celebrated Vijayadashmi to connect the young minds with the ancient legacy. A bhajan was sung by the students of Class 7 and Sneha of Class 10 delivered a speech on the symbolism of the festival.

Aastha Grover of Class 7 recited a poem Aaya Parav Dusshera. Students from classes 2 to 5 made masks of the various characters of the Ramayana. Aurobindo house emerged winner in the inter-house quiz competition.

