Pupils of Sharda school Chandigarh wins medals in science fair

Students of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, won various prizes in the state-level science fair held at Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir Bhikki. Students showcased their talents in various events such as science and computer models, math and science experiment, storytelling competition, debate, quiz and paper reading. In the ‘shishu’ category, Keshav bagged the first prize in math model and Mannat was first in storytelling. In ‘baal’ category, Muskan was first in science paper- reading, Bhawna stood second in math paper-reading, Sakriti came third in math experiment, Ravneet stood first in storytelling and Sumit, Kanvi and Manya bagged the third position in Sanskriti Gyan Pariksha. In ‘kishore’ category, Nidhi came first in debate. In ‘tarun’ category, Mehak bagged the first position in math model, Paras stood first in science model, Gurwinder was second in math model, Isha was second in science model and Shreya, Divyanshu and Yaman stood second in computer quiz. Director BS Kanwar and principal Archana Nagrath congratulated the winners for the achievement.

Smart Wonders School celebrates eco-friendly Diwali

Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, organised a special assembly to celebrate Diwali on Tuesday. The Kindergarten students presented a devotional song. Students also enacted scenes from the Ramayana. The assembly culminated with a dance performance. The students took a pledge to celebrate a pollution free and eco-friendly Diwali.Principal Poonamjit Kaur wished the students and apprised them of the importance of a green and safe Diwali.

Inter-school rangoli competition at Aanchal International School

An inter-school rangoli competition was held at Aanchal International School on Tuesday. Students from Aanchal International School, Aashiana Public school, AKSIPS-45, Divya Public School, Kundan International School, and SGGS-35 participated. Students made rangoli designs using geometric shapes on the theme save environment. Rangoli colours, flower petals and diyas were used to decorate the rangolis. Sanjeev, principal of Government Model School, Sector 41, and Trishala, fine arts teacher, were the judges. SGGS-35 bagged the first position, Aanchal International School won the second position and Divya Public School got the third position.

DPS Chandigarh Legal conclave concluded

Delhi Public School organised a two-day legal conclave that concluded on Tuesday. Inderjeet Mehta, Session Judge, Mahavir, SLSA president and Vivek Atray, former civil servant, were the guests of honour. School The semi-final and final rounds of Vidhigya, a legal quiz, was held on the second day. A debate contest was also organised. Rohit Ghangas and Harshit of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, emerged as winners in the quiz. The overall winner’s trophy was bagged by Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh. DPS, Chandigarh, secured the overall runners-up trophy.

St Xavier’s holds basketball tournament

St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, organised Emily Memorial Basketball Trophy - 2019, an inter-school basketball tournament for boys. A total of 18 teams from tricity schools took part in the tournament. Matches were played under two categories, under-12 and under-18.In the under-12 category, St Xavier’s defeated Ashiana Public School (23-6) and St John’s defeated Saupin`s Chandigarh (23-7).

Career counselling session at DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Sector 8, Panchkula conducted an interactive career counselling session for the students of Classes 11 and 12 on Tuesday. Shalini, assistant employment officer, District Employment Exchange, Panchkula, assistant professor Ritika Madaan (marketing and communication) from Amity Global Business School, Chandigarh, briefed the students about various career options.

Inter-house cooking contest at Saupin’s School, Panchkula

Saupin’s School, Panchkula, conducted an inter-house no stove cooking contest on Tuesday. Students of all the four houses took part and prepared dishes such as bread vadas, pani puri, apple peanut pie, chocolate pudding and salads by tweaking and adjusting familiar recipes. The dishes were judged on the basis of nutritional value, presentation and taste. Anant of Sycamore House bagged the first position.

Oakridge International School Library week organised

Oakridge International School has conducted a library week. Author and poet Deepa Agarwal visited the school on the second day of the event. She encouraged the students to read a lot to write better and interacted with them. Events such as live a story, storytelling session, bookmark competition, book review-writing, library quiz and debates have been lined up.

The Gurukul boys win cricket tournament

The Gurukul’s under-17 boys cricket team won the district cricket tournament organised by St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula. They defeated St Xavier’s School, Chandigarh, by 33 runs in the finals. Arav and Satyam of The Gurukul were declared best bowlers of the tournament and Abhimanyu bagged the title of the best batsman. Principal Harsimran Kaur congratulated the team and the coach Rajeev.

Annual Day celebrations at Shivalik Public School

Shivalik Public School celebrated its annual function on Tuesday. The programme commenced with ceremonious lighting of the lamp by chief guest DS Bedi.Principal Anupkiran Kaur read the school’s annual report. Students took part in a cultural programme and presented classical and folk dances. Students of classes 1 and 2 presented theme-based dances. A prize distribution ceremony was also held. The programme culminated with the national anthem.

