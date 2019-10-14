e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Pupils of St Kabir school Chandigarh spread message of cleanliness

Important or interesting events that took place in Chandigarh schools recently.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
St Kabir pupils spread message of cleanliness.
St Kabir pupils spread message of cleanliness.(HT)
         

Awareness drive Swacchata Hi Sewa Plog-Athon

St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, organised Swacchata Hi Sewa Plog-Athon on Sunday to spread the message of cleanliness amongst the citizens under the directive from Government of India. As many as 300 students of classes 9 to 12, including the Naval Unit Girls Wing and NCC Boys wing, took part in the event which was flagged off by the principal Rattanbir Singh from Sukhna Lake. Pupils and staff members, after cleaning the Sukhna Lake area, reached the school by Sarovar Path. They carried banners, posters and raised slogans.

Basketball tourney

Sacred Souls’ School hosted the all India Thakur memorial basketball tournament. On the first day, Sacred Souls’ School won the match against Learning Paths School with score of 38-22. In the second match, Hindu Public School won from The Asian School, Dehradun, with a score of 55-44. The highest scorer of the second match was Shivang of Hindi Public School, Hisar. The third match was played between Gayatri Public School, Agra, and Police DAV, Jalandhar. On the next day, Sacred Souls’ School won from Gayatri Public School. The Asian School, Dehradun, defeated Holy Public School by 73– 55. Gayatri Public School, The Asian School, Holy Public School and Sacred Souls’ School entered the semi-finals.

International Day of girl child observed

SMD Little Champ Smart School, Sector 2, celebrated the International Day of Girl Child. Daizee of Class 1 recited a poem on ‘save girl child’ and Saanvi Sharma of Mont 2 talked about the teachings and achievements of Malala Yousafzai. Students of classes 1 and 2 made props highlighting the theme.

Session on mental well-being

St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, conducted an orientation programme for the parents on mental well-being ‘we believe you can’. Topics such as indiscipline or bullying issues, lack of student motivation or drive, irregularity, missing parental support, over obsession with tech-gadgets, depression and suicidal tendencies were discussed. The school principal, counselor, teachers and students conducted the programme.

Annual programme organised

The 24th annual function of Star Public School was held on Sunday at MGSIPA, Sector-26. It was an opportunity for the students to showcase their talents, learn important skills based and enjoy the companionship of friends and teachers. Tarsem Chand (PCS) was the chief guest. Students presented dances representing the different states of India on the theme Incredible India. Principal Suman Sharma thanked the guest and read the annual report of the school.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 12:53 IST

tags
top news
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
‘BCCI’s image has got hampered’: Sourav Ganguly on challenges ahead
‘BCCI’s image has got hampered’: Sourav Ganguly on challenges ahead
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Varun Dhawan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News