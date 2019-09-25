Pupils take part in dance, drama at St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:43 IST

St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, celebrated its Founder’s Day to commemorate the birthday of its founder, Andrew J Gosian, on Tuesday.

The programme commenced with a welcome speech by Sakya Mahajan, a student of Class 10.

The students of classes 8, 9 and 10 presented a ganesh vandna and yoga. Students of classes 4 and 5 recited a poem highlighting the life of a woman. Students from the school’s Panchkula campus presented a puppet show.

The students from the Zirakpur campus presented a classical dance.

St Xavier`s, Mohali, students came dressed as Latino Americans and performed hip-hop. The primary students took part in a drama highlighting aquatic life. The class 3 students performed Qawwali. Pupils of classes 6 and 7 formed human chains to depict paintings of Michelangelo.

Classes 1 and 2 depicted their favourite cartoon characters through a dance-drama. The seniors presented a one act play in Hindi.

Founder chairman Andrew J Gosain, thanked the students and the staff members for putting up a wonderful show. The event culminated with an energetic bhangra performance by the senior secondary students.

