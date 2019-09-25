e-paper
Sep 25, 2019-Wednesday
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019

Pupils take part in dance, drama at St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:43 IST
Pupils take part in dance, drama at St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School.
Pupils take part in dance, drama at St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School.(HT)
         

St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, celebrated its Founder’s Day to commemorate the birthday of its founder, Andrew J Gosian, on Tuesday.

The programme commenced with a welcome speech by Sakya Mahajan, a student of Class 10.

The students of classes 8, 9 and 10 presented a ganesh vandna and yoga. Students of classes 4 and 5 recited a poem highlighting the life of a woman. Students from the school’s Panchkula campus presented a puppet show.

The students from the Zirakpur campus presented a classical dance.

St Xavier`s, Mohali, students came dressed as Latino Americans and performed hip-hop. The primary students took part in a drama highlighting aquatic life. The class 3 students performed Qawwali. Pupils of classes 6 and 7 formed human chains to depict paintings of Michelangelo.

Classes 1 and 2 depicted their favourite cartoon characters through a dance-drama. The seniors presented a one act play in Hindi.

Founder chairman Andrew J Gosain, thanked the students and the staff members for putting up a wonderful show. The event culminated with an energetic bhangra performance by the senior secondary students.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 17:36 IST

