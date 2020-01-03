PUTA raises questions on working of Punjabi University finance dept

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:26 IST

The teaching faculty, under the banner of Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), have raised questions on the working of the finance department of the varsity for not depositing amounts related to general provident fund (GPF) deductions from salaries of the teachers.

The faculty members have alleged that the university has made it a habit to not pay provident funds of the employees into their respective accounts on time.

And as the financial condition of the varsity has worsened, they are as it is finding it hard to clear the monthly salaries and other dues on time. They are forced to make stop gap arrangements every month to arrange for the funds.

Jaswinder Singh Brar, president of PUTA, said that the university has not deposited the deductions from salaries of teachers pertaining to the month of November, 2019, so far.

“The salaries for the month of November were credited into the employees’ bank accounts on December 6, 2019. So, as per the regulations, it is mandatory to credit the deductions by the 15th of every month to the respective accounts, which in this case is December 15. However, no deductions have been deposited so far,” Brar alleged.

He said that a circular issued by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on January 8, 2016, clearly states that it is the responsibility of the employer to transfer all the deductions within the above stipulated time frame.

“This circular is already there with the university’s branch concerned that deals with the finances, but the varsity’s finance department has not adhered to the orders,” Brar said.

Gurnam Singh Virk, PUTA secretary, said that since the university has shifted to computer-based system of accounts, it is expected from the varsity authorities to credit the deductions on real time basis.

“The matter is serious and any delay in this regard should be taken as financial embezzlement by the provident fund department concerned,” he said.

Virk added that PUTA has also submitted a memorandum of demands to vice-chancellor Prof BS Ghuman in this regard.

“We have asked the authorities to direct the department concerned to transfer the said deductions immediately along with the loss of interest as failing to do so will constraint the PUTA to approach the commissioner of provident funds,” Virk said.

Meanwhile, university registrar Manjit Singh Nijjar said that the varsity has taken a serious note of the mater and has directed the finance department to streamline their work.

“The payments related to deduction part of the salaries will be made to the employees by next week,” Nijjar said.