Rallies, street plays banned at Stu-C, hostels

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:04 IST

At a time when campaigning for the Panjab University (PU) student polls is in full swing, dean students’ welfare on Friday banned rallies, street plays and gatherings at the Student Centre and hostels until the elections conclude.

The notice issued by the DSW office reads, “Students are not allowed to hold rallies, street plays or gatherings at the Student Centre, girls hostels and boys hostels during election days.”

The notice further stated that during this period, only PU students with identity cards will be allowed to enter girls’ hostels for canvassing and only the candidates with no more than five supporters will be allowed to canvass girls’ hostels till 9pm. Outsiders’ vehicles will also not be allowed on campus.

Several student leaders were found fuming over the notice. Student parties usually perform street plays at the Student Centre and in hostels where they can grab most eyeballs.

Shabana Ansari, a representative of Students’ Federation of India (SFI), said, “This is a clear violation of Lyngdoh guidelines. There is a place for everything. Jantar Mantar in Delhi has a meaning, protests outside the vice- chancellor’s office have a meaning. Without these spaces, the value of protests will be lost,” adding, “Authorities are trying hard to create an undemocratic and apolitical atmosphere on campus to control students.”

Students for Society (SFS) spokesperson, Harmandeep Singh, said, “We had asked for permission to perform a play at the Student Centre, girls’ hostels and at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology. However, we were slapped with this notice. They are trying to curb student activism and to destroy democratic space on campus.”

Meanwhile, DSW (additional charge) Jagat Bhushan said, “I was told that last year too, a similar notice was put up but requests were considered. I have told the students to come tomorrow and we will consider their requests.”

The students, however, claimed that no such notice was issued last year. Officials, too, were unable to show the same. Last year, student parties had held gatherings and street plays at the Student Centre and hostels.

