Randhawa lying on grilling of Kartarpur pilgrims: SAD prez

chandigarh Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:08 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh on Friday said Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was lying that the order for questioning of Kartarpur pilgrims was issued by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), a central agency.

Randhawa had claimed this on Thursday during the ongoing budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, holding the central government responsible for the move.

Sukhbir, who along with his wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, said, “The questioning of the pilgrims has been carried out by station house officer (SHO) concerned. Law and order is a state subject, not central. Sukhi Randhawa is a habitual liar.”

On Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta’s controversial remark on the Kartarpur corridor, the SAD chief said the Congress was trying to “defame” the Sikh community. “If someone wants to become a terrorist, they do not need to go to Pakistan. They can do so even in the country,” he said.

On the Delhi violence, he said, “The entire world is watching what is happening in our national capital. The guilty must be punished irrespective of their political affiliations.”

He did not comment on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi at New Delhi.

Taking a jibe on rebel Akali leaders, particularly Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa, he said, “It is good for them to work in their constituency. At least we make them start working hard. The party’s base got eroded in their constituency as they did not work earlier.”

SGPC demands action

against responsible cops

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Friday sought action against the police personnel who questioned some Kartarpur pilgrims. “Grilling of those returning from pilgrimage is condemnable as it is but harassment. This is a wrong practice that has created panic among the devotees willing to visit Kartarpur Sahib,” said Longowal in a press release.

“If this practice is not stopped, it would leave negative impact on the corridor. The sentiments of Sikhs have already been hurt by the Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta. Police carry out verification of every person before the pilgrimage. There is no need of their questioning upon their return.”

