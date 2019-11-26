Rates of Chandigarh Housing Board’s costliest scheme slashed by up to 10%

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:49 IST

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has reduced the tentative prices of flats in its Sector 53 housing scheme by up to 10%.

The price of 3-BHK has been decreased from ₹1.8 crore to ₹1.63 crore; that of 2-BHK from ₹1.47 crore to ₹1.36 crore, and that of one-BHK from ₹95 lakh to ₹90 lakh. There is no change in the price of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flat, which remains at ₹50 lakh. There are 492 flats on offer.

However, even after the reduction, the prices are still higher than those of the earlier CHB schemes. In the last housing scheme launched in Sector 51 in 2016, which comprises only 2-BHK flats, the units were offered at just ₹70 lakh, far cheaper than ₹1.36-crore price tag for the same flat in the upcoming scheme.

The price difference is even larger when compared with the Sector 63 housing scheme, floated in 2008, where the offer price for 3-BHK flat was just ₹47 lakh, ₹29 lakh for 2-BHK and ₹18 lakh for 1-BHK flat.

In the CHB board of directors meeting held on November 15, the members had demanded reduction in prices to make these more attractive and affordable for city buyers.

DEMAND SURVEY DEADLINE EXTENDED

The CHB has also extended that deadline for filing of applications for the demand survey to December 31.

To begin with, the CHB had issued demand notice to get public response to the scheme having a total of 492 flats, ranging from 3-BHK to EWS category. Only online submission of applications is allowed with an initial fee of ₹10,000. The board will refund the fee if the scheme is junked due to poor response.

The scheme will be formally rolled out if the response is good enough and the persons applying under the demand survey will be given preference in allotment. The board is expected to formally float the scheme if number of applications cross 250 as it will then indicate 50% response to the number of flats it intends to build.

NOW GET FORMS ONLINE

The CHB has revised the application forms for its various facilities, all of which will be available for download on the CHB website www.chbonline.in.

These formats include application forms, affidavits, indemnity bonds and agreements such as transfer of property in case of intestate demise (death of the allottee/transferee); transfer of property on the basis of un-registered will; transfer property on the basis of registered will; NOC for transfer deed of lease rights; transfer of leasehold property; transfer of freehold property through sale deed/gift deed/transfer deed; permission to mortgage of the property; and conversion of property from leasehold to freehold. Besides, applications for execution of conveyance deed of freehold property; finalisation of payment; no dues certificate; lump sum payment certificate; interest component certificate; and duplicate allotment letter/transfer letter/possession slip/no dues certificate are also available for download.

The existing old paper forms will also be accepted till December 31. However, from January 1, 2020, the applications will be accepted in new formats only.