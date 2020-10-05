e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Reopening of schools: Chandigarh education department seeks parents’ views

Reopening of schools: Chandigarh education department seeks parents’ views

The DEO has asked all principals and heads of government schools to hold online PTMs and get parents’ views regarding reopening schools

chandigarh Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The UT education department has directed all government schools to hold online parent-teacher meetings to get parents’ viewpoints regarding the central government’s instructions under Unlock 5.0 to allow students of more classes to go for academic consultation to schools from October 15.

The district education officer (DEO) mailed all principals and heads of government schools asking them to get parents’ views regarding reopening of schools.

At government schools, academic consultations are already going on for classes 9 to 12, and around 1,500 to 2,000 students attend school daily.

DEO Ravinder Kaur said, “Schools have been instructed to get proper feedback from parents regarding their expectations from the schools and whether they will consider sending their wards from October 15 onwards. We have asked schools to compile the feedback and send it to us by October 8.”

PRIVATE SCHOOLS ASKED TO SHARE ATTENDANCE DATA

While the government schools have some students attending the classes, private schools have reported almost nil attendance. The education department has sought more attendance related details from all recognized private schools. The DEO has asked if students have been attending school from September 21 onwards and if they have been, then what has been the average attendance. The viewpoints of the school authorities and parents regarding the ministry of home affairs’ (MHA) order have been sought by October 8.

top news
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In